Mother, aunt plead not guilty in murder of missing 6-year-old Apple Valley boy Duke Flores

By and ABC7.com staff
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The mother and aunt of a 6-year-old missing Apple Valley boy pleaded not guilty to his murder Tuesday.

Jackee Raquel Contreras, the boy's mother, and her twin sister Jennifer Rachel Contreras were charged with the murder of 6-year-old Duke Flores Monday as authorities began searching a Victorville landfill for his body the same day. The search continued Tuesday as volunteers went through nearly 600 tons of trash to locate the body.

Detectives believe the boy's body was placed in a dumpster.

MORE: Mother, aunt charged in Apple Valley boy's murder as detectives search landfill
EMBED More News Videos

The mother and aunt of a 6-year-old missing Apple Valley boy have been charged with his murder as the search for his body continues at a Victorville landfill.



The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office announced it had filed a single count of murder against each of the sisters.

Flores was reported missing from Apple Valley last week.

The investigation into the missing boy with autism began about 10 p.m. last Thursday when Flores' grandmother requested a welfare check on him, authorities said. Deputies responded to a home in the 22000 block of Cherokee Avenue, where the boy's mother said he had not been seen in over a week.

The sisters are being held on $1,000,000 bail and are next scheduled to appear in court May 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
apple valleysan bernardino countychild abusemurderchild death
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News