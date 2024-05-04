WATCH LIVE

Mother, baby airlifted to Northridge hospital after truck lands upside down on railroad tracks

Saturday, May 4, 2024 6:25AM
Mother, baby injured in rollover crash near Palmdale
A woman and her baby were airlifted to a hospital after they were injured in a rollover crash near Palmdale.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman and her baby were airlifted to a hospital after they were injured in a rollover crash near Palmdale Friday evening.

The crash was reported around 9:37 p.m. in the area of Sierra and Angeles Forest highways, according to a traffic log. Footage showed the victim's pickup truck landed upside down on top of railroad tracks.

The woman and her child were trapped and later extricated from the wreckage. They were flown in a helicopter to a Northridge hospital.

Their condition was not immediately known.

