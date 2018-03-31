A 30-year-old man has been arrested after his mother was killed and his father was critically injured in a double-stabbing in San Juan Capistrano, authorities said.Wei Ping Shen, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene Friday evening "after extensive life-saving efforts by both OCSD deputies and the Orange County Fire Authority," according to a sheriff's news release. The suspect's father, who is in his 50s, was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Yihong Peng was booked on suspicion of murder. He was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.The fatal incident, described by investigators as an "altercation between family members," began outside a home near La Novia Avenue and Ortega Highway. Deputies responded about 10:30 p.m. to calls from neighbors who reported a man in the street with a knife.The deputies arrived to find the two victims suffering from stab wounds, the news release said.Peng was allegedly seen trying to flee the scene on foot. He was apprehended after a brief pursuit, the sheriff's statement said, adding that a knife was recovered at the scene.The motive for the attack is under investigation by Orange County Sheriff's Department detectives.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at (714) 647-7055.