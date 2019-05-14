WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 23-year-old mother who was killed in a violent crash that may have been caused by street racers just hours before Mother's Day was identified Monday.
Bethany Holguin, of Compton, was driving a Toyota Camry on the way to pick up her 6-year-old daughter around 10:30 p.m. on May 11 when she was broadsided by a gray Infiniti that was flying down a residential street in Willowbrook.
The Infiniti appeared to be racing a red sedan near Towne Avenue and 131st Street. After the crash, the driver of the Infiniti, as well as a passenger, jumped into the sedan and they took off, police said.
A small memorial of candles, flowers and balloons has been placed at the crash site in honor of the young mother.
Her friends and family are urging the suspects to turn themselves in.
"To those guys, how do you see somebody injured and not help?" said Rafael Gonzalez, Jr., the victim's boyfriend. "You hit the girl, why not stay and help? Be responsible. Take responsibility for your actions. Why would you run away?"
The violent impact of the crash can be seen in the mangled wreckage left behind at the scene.
"I saw the girl inside her car," said witness Faviola Rodriguez. "The car was really damaged. I couldn't do nothing. I just saw her and she just asked for help. But she was really bad. Really, really bad. The girl was very young."
Holguin was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends say Holguin's 20-year-old brother Emilio was a passenger in her car at the time. He remains in critical condition.
The California Highway Patrol says investigators are looking for multiple suspects and urge witnesses to come forward.
Neighbors say they have complained about reckless driving in the neighborhoods and skid marks on the ground indicate cars spinning out in the intersection.
Identity released of young mother killed in possible street-racing crash in Willowbrook
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News