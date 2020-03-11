Valencia: Mother of Floyd Mayweather's children pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in car, prompting sheriff's investigation

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The mother of boxer Floyd Mayweather's children was found dead Tuesday evening in a residential Valencia neighborhood, prompting an investigation by the sheriff's homicide detectives, authorities said.Santa Clarita station deputies responded after 9:30 p.m. to a medical rescue call in the 25000 block of Oak Meadows Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The woman, later identified by authorities as Josie Lynn Harris, was found unresponsive, and firefighter-paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene."It was learned the woman was discovered inside a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence where it is believed she lived," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.The cause of death is under investigation.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).