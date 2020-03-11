Valencia: Mother of Floyd Mayweather's children pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in car, prompting sheriff's investigation

By ABC7.com staff
VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The mother of boxer Floyd Mayweather's children was found dead Tuesday evening in a residential Valencia neighborhood, prompting an investigation by the sheriff's homicide detectives, authorities said.

Santa Clarita station deputies responded after 9:30 p.m. to a medical rescue call in the 25000 block of Oak Meadows Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The woman, later identified by authorities as Josie Lynn Harris, was found unresponsive, and firefighter-paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

"It was learned the woman was discovered inside a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence where it is believed she lived," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
valenciasanta claritalos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
LAUSD declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus
Coronavirus SoCal updates: New case reported in LA County
Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his campaign
$7.3M settlement going to SoCal family after child hit by tree limb
LIVE: SF issues ban on all group events larger than 1,000 people
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
Show More
Person-to-person spread of coronavirus reported in OC
Coronavirus: UCLA, USC, Pepperdine, LMU canceling in-person classes
NB 5 Fwy. closed at Castaic after big rigs collide in Gorman
US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as official warns of worse
Everything we know about Avengers Campus at Disneyland
More TOP STORIES News