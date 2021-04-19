Funeral fundraiser held for 3 Reseda toddlers whose mother admitted to drowning them

EMBED <>More Videos

Fundraiser held for Reseda children whose mother admitted to drowning them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of the three young Reseda children whose mother admitted to drowning them hosted a fundraiser on Saturday to pay for the victims' funeral services.

Relatives gathered at Roger Jessup park in Pacoima, selling homemade food to try to raise money for memorial services.

The children ranged in age from 6 months to 3 years. Their mother, Lilliana Carillo, confessed to the killings in an interview with Bakersfield's KGET-TV.

"I drowned them. I did it as softly ... I don't know how to explain it," Lilliana Carrillo said Thursday in a disturbing jailhouse interview with KGET-TV. "I hugged them. I kissed them. I was apologizing the whole time. I loved my kids."
EMBED More News Videos

A woman accused of killing her three young children in a Reseda apartment has admitted to drowning them with what she said was the intention of protecting them from their father.


Carrillo told the Bakersfield television station that she killed the children to protect them from their father, who she claimed was involved in human trafficking.

She said she wished her children were still alive, adding, however: "I prefer them not being tortured and abused on a regular basis for the rest of their lives.''

Carrillo identified the children as Joanna Maria, 3; Terry Joseph, 2; and Sierra Sequoia, 6 months.

"I love you and I'm sorry,'' was the last thing she said to her son and daughters, according to Carrillo.

RELATED: Reseda mother who allegedly killed her children was accused of paranoia, mental instability during custody fight
EMBED More News Videos

Court documents show Liliana Carrillo has been involved in a custody battle with the children's father.



The victims' grandmother found their bodies about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Carrillo was nowhere to be found.



Identified as the suspected killer, she was arrested hours later in Tulare County, nearly 200 miles north of the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
resedalos angeleslos angeles countydrowninghomicide investigationhomicidechild killedfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News