Motorcycle chase ends in downtown Los Angeles after pedestrian struck, killed

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a suspect on a motorcycle who led authorities on a pursuit that ended in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The chase began shortly before midnight on the southbound 605 Freeway at Whittier Boulevard when authorities attempted to stop the suspect for running a red light, according to CHP.

CHP Sgt. Raquel Stage said the suspect went through multiple freeways, including the 605 and 101 freeways, and exited Alameda Street, before hitting the pedestrian on Arcadia Street.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to treat the pedestrian, a homeless man, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Brian Jesse Leon of East Los Angeles, was treated at a hospital after sustaining multiple injuries, including a broken spine, and was placed under arrest.

Leon had two outstanding warrants, including one for joyriding.

The person registered to the bike is a woman from Whittier. It's unclear whether she loaned it to Leon or whether it was another joyride.

Authorities are now looking into whether officers should have backed off.

"Every pursuit is different," Stage said. "We adjust to what the pursuit dictates. It's just an unfortunate accident.

The victim was not immediately identified.
