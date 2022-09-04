Helicopter goes down in Mount Baldy area, prompting rescue of pilot, officials say

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot was rescued Sunday morning on Mount Baldy after a helicopter went down, officials said.

The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The condition of the pilot was unavailable, and it was unclear if there were any passengers were onboard the aircraft at the time.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.