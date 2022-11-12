Mountain High opens to skiers, snowboarders after storm dumps snow

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Skiers and snowboarders took to the slopes in Wrightwood on Saturday as Mountain High Resort kicked off its new ski season.

"It gives me a lot of joy, being able to see Mountain High's snow, because every time me and my dad -- he taught me how to snowboard," said young Josh Stout. "So, it's just having fun and I like having fun."

The ski resort was open to passholders on Saturday and will be open to the general public on Sunday.

John McColly, Mountain High's vice president of sales and marketing, urged visitors to purchase their tickets online in advance.

"You always save money when you get them online at our website," McColly said. "It's like buying tickets to the airlines -- the earlier you get them, the cheaper they are."

Conditions at the resort were marked by "a two-foot base of machine-made packed powder," McColly said.

Three-to-five trails and two ski lifts were open Saturday.