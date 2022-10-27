Mountain lion sighting in Brentwood prompts lockdown of school; officers search nearby golf course

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- A mountain lion sighting Thursday morning in Brentwood prompted the lockdown of a nearby elementary school as police and animal control officers searched for the animal.

Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m.

Students and staff at Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary School were sheltering in place as a precaution.

The animal was initially said to be hiding amid some trees in an alleyway near the Brentwood Country Club.

Mountain lion A mountain lion was seen running across the golf course at the Brentwood Country Club on Oct. 27, 2022. KABC

State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were called to the scene in hopes of tranquilizing the lion. The mountain lion apparently bolted when wildlife officials tried to approach it several hours later, and the cat was hiding in a wooded area near the country club golf course.

