Wildlife officials safely release mountain lion after it gets trapped in shed at Hesperia home

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion was trapped inside a shed at a private home in Hesperia on Saturday.

The State Department of Fish and Wildlife determined the big cat was not a threat, deciding to release it so it could find its way back to its natural habitat.

The sheriff's department also responded.

Deputies suspect this is the same mountain lion that was spotted earlier in the week.

They say residents should keep pets and small animals indoors, and remove open water and food sources from their yards.