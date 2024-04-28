WATCH LIVE

Wildlife officials safely release mountain lion after it gets trapped in shed at Hesperia home

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, April 28, 2024 10:45PM
Mountain lion released after getting trapped in shed at Hesperia home
State wildlife officials determined the mountain lion was not a threat and released it from the shed at a home in Hesperia.

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion was trapped inside a shed at a private home in Hesperia on Saturday.

The State Department of Fish and Wildlife determined the big cat was not a threat, deciding to release it so it could find its way back to its natural habitat.

The sheriff's department also responded.

Deputies suspect this is the same mountain lion that was spotted earlier in the week.

They say residents should keep pets and small animals indoors, and remove open water and food sources from their yards.

