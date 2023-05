The Big Bear Alpine Zoo now has a new pair of furry residents: mountain lion cubs.

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Big Bear Alpine Zoo now has a new pair of furry residents.

Mountain lions Holly and Hazel arrived at their new home a couple days ago after being transferred from the Oakland Zoo, where they were being rehabilitated.

The cubs were left abandoned in critical condition in the Santa Cruz mountains last year.

Visitors at the zoo can expect to see Holly and Hazel some time next month after their quarantine is over.