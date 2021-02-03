Explosion on Santa Clarita film set leaves 3 critically injured

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people suffered burn injuries after an explosion on a film set in Santa Clarita Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the explosion was reported in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop at around 5 p.m., and sparked a small brush fire that appeared to be under control. Crews stopped forward progress of the blaze at one acre.

The victims suffered critical injuries - second and third-degree burns - and were transported to Henry Mayo Hospital, according to the fire department.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

A hazmat team was also at the scene to assess the situation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countyexplosion
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to create task force to reunite families separated at border
Republicans lining up to run against Newsom
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that will offer COVID vaccines
Gas prices in SoCal steadily rising
Latino COVID deaths in LA County up 1,000% since November, official says
LA sees COVID-19 cases decline, but new variants remain concerning
Show More
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
COVID-19: Memorial mass held for OC police lieutenant
LA council votes to move forward on hazard pay for grocery workers
Community rallies to help save local restaurant
Angels suspend pitching coach over behavior allegations
More TOP STORIES News