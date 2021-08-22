Corona shooting: Anthony Barajas, 1 of 2 teens slain in movie theater, honored at funeral service

"What brings me sadness is we'll never get to see what comes next, and how Anthony's story plays out," the young man's father said during a eulogy at San Antonio de Padua Church in Anaheim.
Anthony Barajas and 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich were fatally shot July 26 while watching the horror film "The Forever Purge," authorities said.
Barajas, whose videos were popular on TikTok, was remembered Saturday as a generous teenager to loved to sing and perform.
Corona movie theater shooting: 'Look at me!' victim's father yells at suspect in courtroom outburst
GoFundMe pages have been created in honor of Goodrich and Barajas.