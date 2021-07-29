Corona movie theater shooting: Murder weapon, victim's wallet found in suspect's home, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

TikTok star on life support after theater shooting leaves friend dead

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- After a shooting at a Corona movie theater that left a woman dead and a well-known TikTok user in critical condition, police searched the suspect's home and found a firearm and a wallet belonging to one of the victims, authorities said.

"The firearm matched the caliber of the weapon used in the murder," the Corona Police Department said in a press release.

Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas, 19, were at a showing of "The Forever Purge" at the theater on Monday when they were shot, police said. The teens are friends and went to watch the movie together, investigators. Theater staff found them with gunshot wounds after the movie.

Goodrich died at the scene, and Barajas remained on life support at a hospital on Thursday.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested at his home in El Cerrito. He was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery, and is being held on $2 million bail. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.
EMBED More News Videos

A suspect has been arrested in the deadly movie theater shooting in Corona that left Rylee Goodrich dead and a TikTok influencer on life support.


Investigators said it appears the shooting was unprovoked, and there is no indication Jimenez knew the victims.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for Goodrich and Barajas.

"They're both very, very good people, didn't cause harm to anybody," Nicholas Walsh, a friend of the victims, told ABC7. "They were simply here at a movie, just trying to enjoy their night out, and you get shot. How? Why? How? What'd they do to you? I just don't get it."

CNN Wire contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronamovie theaterhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAUSD to require COVID-19 testing for all students, staff
Video: Fight breaks out on 60 Freeway in Ontario after crash
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' release
Jaxson Hayes arrested after altercation with LAPD in Woodland Hills
2 killed, 1 hurt after car slams into tree off Angeles Crest Highway
Federal workers required to get vaccinated; military may be next
Las Vegas to mask up indoors again after Nevada adopts COVID-19 rule
Show More
Alert system to aid farmworkers working in dangerous conditions
20-year-old charged in killing of Rite Aid clerk in Glassell Park
COVID-19 outbreaks increasing in LA County as cases keep rising
USA's Suni Lee wins all-around gold
Some SoCal residents fed up with mounting Flex Alerts
More TOP STORIES News