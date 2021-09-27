Corona movie theater shooting: Suspect Joseph Jimenez, 20, pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

EMBED <>More Videos

Corona movie theater shooting suspect charged with murder

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 20-year-old man accused of randomly shooting two people inside a Corona movie theater, leaving an 18-year-old and 19-year-old dead, on Monday pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Joseph Jimenez faces two counts of murder and special circumstance allegations of lying in wait, which make him eligible for the death penalty if he is convicted.

Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas, 19, were at a showing of "The Forever Purge" at the theater in July when they were shot, police said. The teens are friends and went to watch the movie together, investigators said. Theater staff found them with gunshot wounds after the movie.

The two victims had been shot in the head, according to the DA's charging documents. Goodrich died at the scene, and Barajas, a well-known TikTok user, died days after being removed from life support.

EMBED More News Videos

The suspect in the killing of two people at a Corona movie theater told a local newspaper that voices in his head prompted the fatal shootings, and that he had stopped taking medications.



Jimenez's arraignment had been postponed following a jailhouse interview with the Press-Enterprise in which he claimed voices in his head made him shoot and kill the two teens.

Officials say it appears the deadly shooting was unprovoked, and there was no indication he knew the victims. Authorities also said no one involved in the crime had gang affiliations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronasan bernardino countycourtmovie theaterhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial in NYC
Rep. Karen Bass enters race to become next mayor of LA
LA County gas price reaches new 2021 high
'The View' chaos sparked by false-positive COVID-19 test results
Pfizer to ask for approval of COVID vaccine for kids in matter of days
Sexual attack reported on Chapman University campus
Pfizer testing pill aimed at preventing COVID infection
Show More
Boy refuses to take off mask in adorable school photo
Chase ends with man fighting CHP officers in Simi Valley - Video
Cheryl Burke says she has COVID-19
Unconditional release approved for Ronald Reagan's shooter
Touchdown by player with autism unites opposing football teams
More TOP STORIES News