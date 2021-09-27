Corona movie theater shooting: Suspect Joseph Jimenez, 20, pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Joseph Jimenez faces two counts of murder and special circumstance allegations of lying in wait, which make him eligible for the death penalty if he is convicted.
Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas, 19, were at a showing of "The Forever Purge" at the theater in July when they were shot, police said. The teens are friends and went to watch the movie together, investigators said. Theater staff found them with gunshot wounds after the movie.
The two victims had been shot in the head, according to the DA's charging documents. Goodrich died at the scene, and Barajas, a well-known TikTok user, died days after being removed from life support.
Jimenez's arraignment had been postponed following a jailhouse interview with the Press-Enterprise in which he claimed voices in his head made him shoot and kill the two teens.
Officials say it appears the deadly shooting was unprovoked, and there was no indication he knew the victims. Authorities also said no one involved in the crime had gang affiliations.