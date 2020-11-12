New program proves to be popular in SoCal; ultimate movie watching experience let's you have entire theater to yourself

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cinemark theaters is launching a new program hoping to get customers back in the door -- safely. And it may be the ultimate movie watching experience. How about an entire movie theater all to yourself?That's right, the whole theater for just you and your friends; and more and more people are doing it."It is his birthday and we both are movie fans, so we decided to book the private theater deal." said Krystle Futrell.For $150, you can have the theater just for your party, which is important during this pandemic."You're safe your by yourself, you know, you still wear a mask, it's a great deal," said a resident from DowneyCinemark theaters is offering the program across the country. The industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, but this is one way to get customers back in the door safely."We are staggering show times, limiting capacity to insure physical distancing within the auditorium as well," said Chandra Brashears, VP of Cinemark.Cinemark has all the new movies available, but also a lot of the holiday classics. For many who have been stuck at home, this is nice reminder of how things used to be."To get out for a night like things are normal, it's awesome!" said Futrell.