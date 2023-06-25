Hikers find human remains close to search area for missing actor Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy

Human remains were found near the search area for missing actor Julian Sands in the Mt. Baldy wilderness on Saturday.

MT. BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- Human remains were found near the search area for missing actor Julian Sands in the Mt. Baldy wilderness on Saturday.

The remains were found by a group of civilian hikers who contacted the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to the scene.

The remains were taken to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office, where an investigation into the decedent's identity will be completed next week.

Earlier this week, the family of Sands released a statement for the first time since his disappearance while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area in January.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," the statement said.

Sands, the 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film "A Room With a View," has been married for more than three decades to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, and has three adult children.

The massive Mt. Baldy rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles, and is a frequent spot for avid hikers such as Sands.