Authorities are still searching for a man who went underwater and never resurfaced in Mt. Baldy.

Search underway for 18-year-old who went under water, never resurfaced in Mt. Baldy

Authorities are still searching for a man who went underwater and never resurfaced in Mt. Baldy.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the missing 18-year-old slid down a slope and into a tunnel near Mountain Avenue and Barrett Stoddard Truck Trail on Sunday afternoon. He vanished in the raging water.

A search and rescue team was called out to the scene, and a helicopter joined the search efforts, but he was not found.