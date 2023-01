Caltrans cleaning up mudslide that blocked 5 Freeway lanes in Castaic

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Caltrans crews are working to repair and clean up the 5 Freeway in Castaic where mud slid down the hillside and blocked several lanes.

The mudslide earlier this week near Templin Highway blocked off two lanes on the northbound side of the freeway.

Crews responded and placed k-rails to contain the mud in anticipation of the additional storms arriving this weekend.

Information on highway closures is available from Caltrans' QuickMap service, or by calling (800)427-7623.