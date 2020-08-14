Christina Aguilera shares video for 'Loyal Brave True' from new live-action 'Mulan'

"Loyal Brave True" is directed by Niki Caro, who also directed the upcoming movie.
It is one of two contributions that Aguilera makes to the movie's soundtrack. She also has an updated version of "Reflection," the theme from the original, animated "Mulan" in 1998. That song was Aguilera's first big hit and helped launch her career.
The film's soundtrack will release on September 4 and also feature score composed and conducted by Harry Gregson-Williams.
"Mulan" will be released on Disney+ with Premier Access on September 4.
