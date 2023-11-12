WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

12 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Exposition Park, authorities say

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, November 12, 2023 2:12PM
12 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Exposition Park
EMBED <>More Videos

At least a dozen people were hurt after several vehicles crashed in Exposition Park.

EXPOSITION PARK (KABC) -- At least a dozen people were hurt after several vehicles crashed in Exposition Park.

The collision happened Saturday around 8:45 p.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It's unclear exactly how many cars were involved.

Five people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two others were transported with non-life threatening injuries and the remaining people declined to be taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW