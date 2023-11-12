12 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Exposition Park, authorities say

At least a dozen people were hurt after several vehicles crashed in Exposition Park.

The collision happened Saturday around 8:45 p.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It's unclear exactly how many cars were involved.

Five people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two others were transported with non-life threatening injuries and the remaining people declined to be taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.