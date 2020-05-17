Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown Los Angeles, several buildings involved

About 10 firefighters were injured in the incident, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple firefighters were injured after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening, leaving several buildings on fire, officials said.

About 10 firefighters were injured in the incident reported near Boyd and San Pedro streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.





More than 230 firefighters are responding to the blaze.

In a tweet, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, "My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information."


No additional information was immediately available.

Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdowntown lalos angeles county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Judge orders relocation of homeless living under LA freeways
After offering COVID tests to all, LA still has unused kits
Norco restaurant opens for dine-in service against governor's orders
How Las Vegas' Caesars Palace plans to conquer COVID
Officials continue to relax parking enforcement in LA until June 1
​Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
Show More
Dwight Howard mourning after son's mother dies of seizure
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
OC's South Coast Plaza reopens for curbside service
Candlelight vigil held for Riverside hospital worker who died of COVID-19
NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday with provisos
More TOP STORIES News