Multiple injuries reported at rapper Phora's Hollywood & Highland event

Authorities treated multiple people for minor injuries at Hollywood & Highland after a large crowd gathered for rapper Phora's promotional event. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities treated multiple people for minor injuries at Hollywood & Highland after a large crowd gathered for rapper Phora's promotional event.

The YouTube celebrity appeared at the Shoe Palace store for a meet-and-greet. Social media reports indicated people lined up for hours to see the SoCal native, who was born Marco Anthony Archer.

The rapper had just released a new album and is about to launch a tour.

Rapper Phora speaks after several fans were injured in an unruly crowd at his promotional event at the Hollywood & Highland complex.



Video from AIR7HD showed paramedics providing medical treatment to several patients at the scene.

Some in the crowd told Eyewitness News they saw people have panic attacks and pass out when Phora came outside because of the intensity of the crowd. They said there was no stampede.

"Basically he came out and got on top of a car and everybody just came out and had like a mosh pit or something. Everybody went crazy. I saw three people just pass out," one fan said.

Paramedics said 10 people were evaluated for minor injuries at the scene and eight of those - described as teens and young adults - were taken to local hospitals for further evaluation.

Phora spoke to Eyewitness News briefly after the event.

"I'm so sorry," he said. "I personally took someone to the hospital myself. It's super hectic out here tonight. I appreciate the fans, I appreciate the love."



Others on social media reported excessive pushing and shoving in the crowd.

Phora could be seen outside the store later greeting fans. He tweeted after the event that he thought there weren't any serious injuries.

"Na na na everyone good I made sure. someone passed out but she is okay now, her name is Alejandra and she says hi," Phora tweeted.
