Multiple victims reported after shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec, CHP says

LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol said there were multiple victims after a shooting on a Greyhound bus traveling on the 5 Freeway near Lebec Monday morning.
The shooting occurred on the northbound side of the freeway at Grapevine Road at about 2 a.m.
The CHP said the extent of the victims' injuries was unclear.
CHP also said the suspect was on the bus.
Further information regarding the suspect was not available.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
