Philadelphia gets its first urban winery with Mural City Cellars

PHILADELPHIA -- Mural City Cellars opened its doors to a line of people snaking through the parking lot eager to explore the space.

Nicholas Ducos and Francesca Galarus are the owners, building their first business while also planning their wedding.

They make five varieties of wine and source all of their grapes from small growers in a 300-mile radius.

They then help the farmers pick the grapes, hand crush them, hand bottle, hand cork and hand label. They opened as a retail-only operation but plan to add small group tours and tastings starting in March and eventually have an outdoor space where people can sit and enjoy the wine.

You can buy a membership, much like a farm CSA. Pre-pay and you get $2 a month and the couple is donating 15% of membership fees to neighborhood improvement projects.

