Mural dedicated to essential workers thanks them for their service during pandemic

A new project in Westlake area by MacArthur Park was unveiled this week to thank essential workers for their contributions during the pandemic.
By
A new mural at the Consulate General of Mexico in the Westlake area by MacArthur Park stands to honor essential workers called the Gratitude Mural.

Officials chose the artists for the Gratitude Mural through a competition called the Gratitude Contest.

"When they called me and they told me I had won, I was just immediately excited. And I wanted to get to work immediately, I was so thrilled," said artist Marlene Nancy Lopez.

"It's such an honor and a privilege to be able to give back to the community at this scale," said artist Annie Hong.

The three local artists chosen for the mural are from Guatemala, Korea and the Philippines.

"Since I have so many people in my own family that are essential workers, I really just wanted the opportunity to say thank you to them," said Lopez.
