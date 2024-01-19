After nearly 30 years, historic Murrieta Hot Springs Resort will reopen to public

According to its website, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31, before the resort officially opens to the public on Feb. 1.

According to its website, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31, before the resort officially opens to the public on Feb. 1.

According to its website, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31, before the resort officially opens to the public on Feb. 1.

According to its website, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31, before the resort officially opens to the public on Feb. 1.

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- After nearly 30 years, the historic Murrieta Hot Springs Resort is reopening to the public.

According to its website, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31, before the resort officially opens to the public on Feb. 1.

The resort says the healing mineral waters have been used for centuries and were even used by the first Native Americans to discover the hot springs.

There are over 50 pools and water features stretching across 46 acres at the resort with spa services and programs to help restore your mind and body.

The resort is located at 39405 Murrieta Hot Springs Road in Murrieta.

For more information, visit the resort's website.