Reopening Los Angeles County: What's now open, what remains closed across the region amid COVID-19 pandemic

Los Angeles County again loosened its coronavirus health restrictions, allowing more businesses to reopen beginning Friday provided they meet required safety protocols.

The businesses cleared to reopen include bars, wineries, breweries, tasting rooms, nail salons, massage therapy services, tattoo parlors, body art studios, piercing shops and skin care and cosmetology businesses.

County officials stressed the need for individual businesses to meet required protocols before reopening.

Employers and customers will be required to wear face coverings when around other people and maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

Meanwhile several businesses are still off limits in L.A. County.

Lounges and nightclubs remain closed, along with theaters, concert venues, theme parks and festivals.

Family entertainment centers like batting cages and mini golf are also closed as well as public playgrounds, hot tubs and saunas.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the county surpassed 3,000 Thursday with the announcement of 34 new deaths.

There were another 1,172 cases confirmed, giving the county an overall total of 78,348. As of Thursday, there were 1,429 people hospitalized in L.A. County, with 29% of those patients in intensive care units.

The number of people hospitalized in the county has slowly risen over the course of the week, but not dramatically.
