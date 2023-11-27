A man was arrested at Disneyland for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance after he allegedly stripped naked near "It's a Small World."

Man arrested after stripping down at Disneyland's 'It's A Small World'

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Anaheim police were called to Disneyland Sunday when a 26-year-old man stripped down and began climbing through the "It's A Small World" attraction.

Parkgoers say Disney cast members briefly stopped the ride and helped keep the situation calm.

By the time the man moved outside, he had disrobed completely. That's when Anaheim police arrested him.

He was immediately removed from the park and taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Police say he was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

