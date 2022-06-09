'Napalm Girl' photo from Vietnam War turns 50

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1795268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nick Ut, the prolific photographer who captured the famed "napalm girl" image and gave us glimpses of the best and worst of Los Angeles, announced his retirement.

Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of one of the most important photographs in history.It was June 8, 1972 when Nick Ut took the now famous "Napalm Girl" photo. Many credit it with truly changing the world by giving innocent victims a face, and prompting an end to the Vietnam War.Taken outside the village of Trang Bang, the picture captured the trauma and indiscriminate violence of a conflict that claimed, by some estimates, a million or more civilian lives. Though officially titled "The Terror of War," the photo is better known by the nickname given to the badly burned, naked 9-year-old at its center: "Napalm Girl.""Then when she passed my camera, I saw her body burned so badly. I said, 'Oh my God, I don't want no more picture," Ut recalled in an interview with ABC7's David Ono.The girl, since identified as Kim Phuc, ultimately survived her injuries.Last month, she and Ut -- whom she still affectionately refers to as "uncle" -- presented a copy of the photograph to Pope Francis in St Peter's Square."I realized that, 'Wow, that picture has become a powerful gift for me -- I can (use it) to work for peace, because that picture has not let me go," she said."Now I can look back and embrace it... I'm so thankful that (Ut) could record that moment of history and record the horror of war, which can change the whole world. And that moment changed my attitude and my belief that I can keep my dream alive to help others."