International Space Station receives special item from South LA elementary school

A South LA school sent an American flag to the International Space Station with the students' signatures.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In November, the S.S. Sally Ride Cygnus cargo spacecraft launched from NASA's Virginia site en route to the International Space Station.

The spacecraft was named after the late Dr. Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

Over 8,000 pounds of cargo were aboard the S.S. Sally Ride, including crew and scientific equipment.

Also inside was a United States flag with over 400 signatures from South Los Angeles students at Sally Ride Elementary School.

"It feels pretty exciting. What we wrote is in space now," said Andres Alvarez, a fifth grader at the school. "We are basically connected to space."

The students' school was named after Dr. Ride.

"I told my grandma on Nov. 7 my name is going to be in space," said Teshanti Cash, as fifth grader at the school.

The day of the launch, a local artist gifted the school with a painting of Dr. Ride. The students also met Dr. Ride's sister, Bear Ride. A Los Angeles filmmaker, Steven Barber, organized this line up of surprises for the school.

Barber was the force behind the creation of the Sally Ride statue on the East Coast

.

"What a great opportunity for the kids to be able to have their names on a flag floating in zero-G around the world," Barber said.

The School principal Catherine Daley said this series of events will have a significant impact in the lives of the young students for years to come.

"It feels pretty cool that I get to have these experiences," Andres said.

The students signed two flags, a big one that was sent in the S.S. Sally Ride and a

small one the school kept on campus.

"It feels good 'cause I now get to have more things to think about to be in life," Teshanti said.

