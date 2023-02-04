NASCAR returns to Los Angeles this weekend for the 2nd Clash at the Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- NASCAR is returning to Los Angeles this weekend for its second Clash at the Coliseum, an exhibition event that kicks off the sport's new season.

Engineers and workers have been preparing the iconic stadium for six weeks, covering the grass field with plywood, plastic and dirt - and then adding asphalt on top.

The quarter-mile track is smaller than any other on the NASCAR circuit but speeds at such events can at times reach 200 mph.

NASCAR moved its annual preseason event away from Daytona last year for the first time.

"The good thing about this event, it's an exhibition," said NASCAR official Patrick Rodgers. "So there are things on the line, like bragging rights. But no real implications for the championship, so I think you might see guys do a few things they might not normally do."

Practice and qualifying races are Saturday with races on Sunday.

