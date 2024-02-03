NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum under threat from storm set to bring heavy rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- NASCAR returns to Southern California Sunday with the third ever Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

There will be two races in one day - the NASCAR Cup Series and for the first time it will also host the NASCAR Mexico Series.

Speed is guaranteed but the uncertainty this year is the weather, with rain expected to arrive in Los Angeles Sunday.

NASCAR can race in damp conditions with wet weather tires, but they can't compete in the rain as the cars don't have wipers.

"We have two jobs. We're here to inform and entertain, and a little bit of rain will make it even more entertaining," former driver Michael Waltrip said.

If there is too much rain, NASCAR can extend its stay a few days, however, rain is predicted for next week, too. Officials are hoping for the best.

This is the 46th running of the event and the third time it's being held at the Coliseum.

If the weather allows, there will be 23 drivers competing in a 150-lap race.

There will parties and music. Grupo Firme from Mexico will bring its sound to the Coliseum to mix music and motor sports.