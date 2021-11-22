Society

SoCal 9-year-old, who spent 1,445 days in foster care, adopted by her former teacher

EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal girl, 9, who spent 1,445 days in foster care, adopted by teacher

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A total of 165 Los Angeles County children in foster care were officially adopted by their forever families on National Adoption Day on Saturday.

That included 9-year-old Loralie, who spent 1,445 days in the foster care system starting at the age of 4. But now, she is officially a member of the Henry family in La Verne.

Her new mom, Zoe Henry, was her second grade teacher.

Henry says she knew Loralie was her daughter the moment the little girl walked into her classroom.

"She completes our family, she completes our life. She brings such adventure and joy and fun and spunkiness to everything that we do, so it's perfect. It's perfect. Don't cry? OK," Henry said as she held back tears.

The adoption event was virtual for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

This week, the Henrys say they will celebrate their first Thanksgiving together as a big, blended family.

The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services has more than 32,000 children in its care.



MORE | 3-year-old boy's joyful adoption photo goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

3-year-old boy's adoption photo goes viral.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyla vernechildrenfoster kidsfamilyadoption
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News