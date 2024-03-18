NatGeo's 'Photographer' shows what it takes to get incredible shots and stories

NEW YORK -- National Geographic is renowned for its incredible images and eye-popping videos. In its newest series, "Photographer," NatGeo is shining a light on the people behind those shots.

So often, we're looking at pictures or videos, you don't really know what it took to make it happen. Now, we're getting some insight as to what it takes to get the shot, and what it's really like to be a NatGeo photographer.

We caught up with the team behind "Photographer," a six-episode docuseries from NatGeo, that flips the lens on some of the world's most prolific photographers to see what makes them click.

As you might expect, the visuals in NatGeo's "Photographer" are flat-out astonishing.

From fashion to the frontlines, chasing storms, and exploring the deep sea, these photographers don't just take pictures, they make them.

With every frame comes a story. The six-part series pairs documentary filmmakers with renowned photographers to share theirs.

One photographer was asked the story he tells in his episode.

"A little boy from South London, who may have had the odds against him, was able to really thrive," said photographer Campbell Addy.

Another photographer shared that it's not even the stories, but it's the past, present and future because these photos live on forever.

"It's not even just stories, it's history. It's the past, it's the present, and it's the future," said photographer Krystle Wright. "That picture will live on forever, and people will talk about it. You should know what's behind that picture."

Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are the award-winning duo behind the series.

"It's been a dream of ours. You know, there have been more photographs taken in the last two years than in the history of photography, because we all have a phone. And so really the question comes down to, what makes an iconic photo? And what is the incredible story behind it? That was the real intention behind the series," Vasarhelyi said. "Each episode is its own individual film. We take more pictures than anyone has ever before. And each picture can bring you on a journey. So, let's do it."

After watching the docuseries, there is a good chance it will change the way you view those iconic photos.

"Photographer" premieres Monday on NatGeo and streams Tuesday on Disney+ and Hulu. All are owned by the same parent company as this station.