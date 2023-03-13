Burbank restaurant hit hard by shockingly high gas bill

A Burbank restaurant received a gas bill that came out to more than $23,600 for January. The owner said prior to natural gas prices skyrocketing, the gas bill would have been significantly lower.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Many are feeling the pain from rising natural gas bills, but it's not just residents who are suffering. Restaurants are struggling, too.

Lancers Family Restaurant in Burbank received a gas bill that came out to more than $23,600 for January.

Owner Stuart Weisfield said prior to natural gas prices skyrocketing, the gas bill would have been significantly lower.

"We have to raise prices again, which we have another price increase tomorrow," Weisfield said.

Grace has been dining at Lancers restaurant seven days a week for years. She says with restaurant prices going up she might have to dine out less.

"A lot of us are feeling hurt that we have to change our lifestyle because of it," she said.

Weisfield says he bought Lancers restaurant a few years ago, and it's been a joy until now. Now he argues his restaurant is losing money because of ballooning SoCalGas and other utility bills.

He's got a message for SoCalGas.

"What are your profits? Can you share some of the profits among your people? Maybe a little less profit and give us a little break," he said.

SoCalGas reports the national and regional market wholesale price of natural gas rose two and a half times over December's price and is up more than 300% from January of last year.

SoCalGas says the increases in the wholesale price passed on to consumers.

If Stuart doesn't get relief soon, he can't say for sure what the future holds for his employees and his business.