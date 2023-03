U.S. Navy fighter jets honored the presence of "Top Gun: Maverick" at this year's Oscars with a historic performance over Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- U.S. Navy fighter jets honored the presence of "Top Gun: Maverick" at this year's Oscars with a historic performance over Hollywood.

At the start of the show Sunday, two Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets flew down Hollywood Boulevard at an elevation of only 1,000 feet. The jets came from Naval Air Station Lemoore near Fresno.

Inside the jets were two instructors, a squadron commander and a graduate form the Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program - known as "Top Gun."