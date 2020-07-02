Clippers' Doc Rivers shares thoughts on NBA bubble and protests for social change

PLAYA VISTA, Calif (KABC) -- The NBA hopes to show the world, not just basketball, how to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.The league is preparing to restart the interrupted 2019-20 season in what has been dubbed a "bubble" at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando."I don't think any of us know what to do to stop it, I'm just hoping when we get to the bubble, it becomes the safest place in America," said Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.The Clippers sent their players personal gym equipment back in March when the league shut down.It has Rivers motivated, as he sees now they all committed to conditioning."You can send the equipment, I have a ton of equipment at my house, but it also has towels and underwear on it, I haven't used it in years." Rivers said."Early on we started doing these Zoom workouts, and they were all in. So if there's appreciation, that would be it," he said.Critics will say this year's NBA champion will be in the books with an asterisk. Rivers says they should get a gold star for the mental and emotional strength it will take to survive Orlando's "bubble" for the better part of three months without their family."Use the Navy SEALs as an example. They get deployed. It's very similar to the way I'm looking at it for our players. Feel like that we're getting deployed for a mission in Orlando," Rivers said.Rivers, whose father was a Chicago police officer, reiterated the need for police reform. He said coaches and players today have a platform as big as any time in history because of social media."I've seen too many protests where everyone wears a badge or a sign and then it goes away. This is not going away this time, I really believe it," Rivers said, crediting a youth movement in the push for social equality.The Orlando bubble will host 22 teams. But they'll be one cohesive voice for social change.