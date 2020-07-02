Sports

Clippers' Doc Rivers shares thoughts on NBA bubble and protests for social change

By
PLAYA VISTA, Calif (KABC) -- The NBA hopes to show the world, not just basketball, how to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

The league is preparing to restart the interrupted 2019-20 season in what has been dubbed a "bubble" at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando.

"I don't think any of us know what to do to stop it, I'm just hoping when we get to the bubble, it becomes the safest place in America," said Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

The Clippers sent their players personal gym equipment back in March when the league shut down.

It has Rivers motivated, as he sees now they all committed to conditioning.

"You can send the equipment, I have a ton of equipment at my house, but it also has towels and underwear on it, I haven't used it in years." Rivers said.

"Early on we started doing these Zoom workouts, and they were all in. So if there's appreciation, that would be it," he said.

Critics will say this year's NBA champion will be in the books with an asterisk. Rivers says they should get a gold star for the mental and emotional strength it will take to survive Orlando's "bubble" for the better part of three months without their family.

"Use the Navy SEALs as an example. They get deployed. It's very similar to the way I'm looking at it for our players. Feel like that we're getting deployed for a mission in Orlando," Rivers said.

Rivers, whose father was a Chicago police officer, reiterated the need for police reform. He said coaches and players today have a platform as big as any time in history because of social media.

"I've seen too many protests where everyone wears a badge or a sign and then it goes away. This is not going away this time, I really believe it," Rivers said, crediting a youth movement in the push for social equality.

The Orlando bubble will host 22 teams. But they'll be one cohesive voice for social change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelesfloridanba playoffslos angeles clippersnbadisney world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
Coronavirus "Ask the doctor" forum: Submit your questions
Santa Monica, West Hollywood announce fines for mask violations
All OC-operated beaches will be closed during 4th of July weekend
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
OC health officials' error led to false COVID testing numbers
IE man posts regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19
Show More
Herman Cain, who attended Trump rally, hospitalized for COVID-19
Probe widens in Arcadia High School sex exploitation case
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
Health care at home: New medical business makes at-home visits easy
More TOP STORIES News