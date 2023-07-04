Adorbs alert! Babies at UNC's Critical Care Center rocking their 4th of July outfits

Babies in the Newborn Critical Care Center at UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill showing their July 4th pride!

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- What better way to celebrate America's birthday than with babies!

Say hello to these adorable babies at UNC Children's Hospital all decked out in patriotic outfits for the holiday party.

The nurses helped dress up a few of their youngest patients in red, white and blue, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The Newborn Critical Care Center at UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill shared these photos with ABC11.

