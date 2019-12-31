Nearly-naked man flees hospital, arms himself with shovel and terrorizes West Hills neighborhood

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A nearly-naked man fled from a hospital, grabbed a shovel and terrorized a West Hills neighborhood before he was taken into custody Monday night.

The man in his 30s was wearing just a hospital robe when he walked away from a nearby hospital, police said.

He found a shovel and was banging on doors and breaking windows of parked vehicles when residents called police.
Officers responded to the 22800 block of Valerio Street and were able to convince the man to get on the ground and eventually surrender. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police recovered the shovel. Broken glass was visible at the scene.

The man was brought back to the hospital. Police are investigating the incident for possible vandalism charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hillslos angeleslos angeles countynaked manhospitalvandalism
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downey man charged in death of 6-year-old boy
Suspect detained after leading police on erratic chase in South LA
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
Ex-gang member earns master's, creates nonprofit to help homeless on Skid Row
Dogs attack herd of goats in Mead Valley, killing 9
Michelle Obama is the 'most admired woman', poll finds
LAPD urges safe driving amid staggering traffic death data for 2019
Show More
SoCal history: A look back at moments that defined TV
Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure
Kansas officer allegedly handed coffee with insult at McDonald's
Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say
Jewish community leaders urge President Trump take action against anti-Semitism
More TOP STORIES News