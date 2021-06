WOODCREST, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly two dozen dogs will soon be put up for adoption after they were rescued in the Inland Empire.The Riverside County Department of Animal Services rescued the 22 dogs from a kennel in Woodcrest. They were found in various states of neglect, many with severely matted fur.The owner relinquished the dogs and the Wagmore Pets Dog Rescue in Studio City will be taking over their care and finding them new homes.Thankfully, animal services officials say all the dogs are very sweet, so that shouldn't be a problem.