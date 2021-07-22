localish

Neon Summer Chicago pop-up offers adventure with photo ops!

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Neon Summer Chicago pop-up offers adventure with photo ops!

CHICAGO -- Neon Summer Chicago, a pop-up in Chicagos Goose Island, has transformed two-acres of land into a fun hangout place with great Instagrammable photo ops!

The space features a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, an array of photo opportunities and multiple bars. We Love PopUps are the folks behind the outdoor fun-seeker selfie pop-up experience.

"The whole thing is designed to capture awesome pictures, awesome memories," said Oliver Cox, manager at Neon Summer Chicago.

The pop-up will be open to the public until the end of August. Tickets for the family-friendly pop-up start at $25.For more information, visit their website at https://neonsummerchicago.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogoose islandsummerall goodpop upfun stuffinstagramlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Neon Summer Chicago pop-up offers adventure with photo ops!
Texas-style barbecue with a SoCal twist
America's largest indoor waterpark is now open in Texas
TikTok tortoise tips scale at 175 lbs.
TOP STORIES
LA County reports 2,767 new COVID-19 cases
Shoplifters walk out of TJ Maxx in Granada Hills with armfuls of merch
Family of murdered South LA woman wants city to offer reward
Murdered LA woman's body found in Kern County desert
Doctor explains odds of getting COVID after being vaccinated
Lawsuit: Woman impregnated at 13 alleges DCFS worker set up abortion
LA County sees 20-fold spike in COVID cases in a month
Show More
Massive internet outage: FedEx, Delta and McDonald's go down
'It's too late': Doctor says dying COVID patients beg for vaccine
NFL teams with COVID outbreaks face forfeits, withheld pay
University of California regents approve tuition, fee hike
Kern County K-9 accidentally released, attacks compliant man
More TOP STORIES News