The greater LA region is getting a new area code. Here's what you need to know

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The greater Los Angeles area is getting a new telephone area code.

According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), area code 738 will be activated as an "overlay" of existing area codes 213 and 323.

Those area codes currently serve downtown L.A., Alhambra, Bell, Bell Gardens, Beverly Hills, Commerce, Cudahy, Glendale, Hawthorne, Huntington Park, Inglewood, Lynwood, Maywood, Montebello, Monterey Park, Pasadena, Rosemead, South Gate, South Pasadena, Vernon, West Hollywood, and unincorporated portions of Los Angeles County, according to the agency.

An overlay adds an additional area code to the geographic region serviced by the existing ones, officials say. The new 738 area code was created to ensure there are enough telephone numbers to meet the demand of the region.

With the current 213/323 area codes, the CPUC says it is projected to run out of available combinations for the first three numbers after the area code of a telephone number by June of next year.

Existing 213/323 customers will keep their area code and telephone numbers.