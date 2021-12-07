Science

San Pedro woman selected as part of NASA's latest astronaut class

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- NASA has a new batch of future astronauts and one of them hails from Southern California.

Christina Birch, 35, of San Pedro beat out some 12,000 other applicants to be part of the agency's next class of 10 astronauts.

Birch earned a doctorate in biological engineering from MIT and taught at UC Riverside and Caltech.

She is also an accomplished cyclist, who earned two medals at the Pan-American Games.

She begins her two years of astronaut training next month.

Including the 10 new members of the 2021 class, NASA has selected only 360 astronauts since the start of the space program with the original Mercury Seven in 1959.

