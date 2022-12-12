Hollywood Park welcomes new entertainment venue, Cosm, with groundbreaking ceremony

The facility will be Cosm's first public venue and Hollywood Park's fourth entertainment venue.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Hollywood Park celebrated the coming of its latest tenant, Cosm, with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning. This will be Cosm's first public venue and Hollywood Park's fourth entertainment venue.

Jason Gannon, the managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, said Cosm is the future.

"Cosm is what's next in live sports entertainment," Gannon said. "It's the most immersive experience that you could have in terms of sporting events and actually not being there but yet really being there."

Programming at the venue will include live sports and entertainment, music and more. At its core, Cosm is a technology company, said its CEO, Jeb Terry. With SoFi Stadium as the backdrop, Terry explained how Cosm's domed and curved LED technology will bring entertainment to life.

"You can come to Cosm to experience just mind-bending technology and experience with fans," Terry said. "It's that energy, the electricity. And if you think about big watch parties for big sporting events, where there's a crowd watching at an outdoor display -- imagine that but times a million."

With Cosm joining SoFi Stadium, the YouTube Theater, the Kia Forum and the soon-to-be Clippers arena just across the street, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said this is just one more project the local residents can benefit from.

"When the SoFi Stadium was built, we employed about 3,300 people a day for three years," said Butts. "We expect more jobs. We expect more small business revenues because the more entertainment venues that people come to visit, the more money they spend while they're in town."

The 65,000-square-foot venue will be able to hold up to 1,700 people and is scheduled to open in 2024.

