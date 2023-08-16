After high school and possibly college, many former students will be taking their first steps into the workforce. But according to a recent survey, many businesses are worried these new hires might not be up to speed on proper workplace etiquette.

What to know about workplace etiquette as a new hire just out of school

We spoke with Ian O. Williamson, the dean of UC Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business, about preparing for the workforce and what your next or current boss is looking for.

"Develop your emotional intelligence. You are going to be working with and leading diverse groups of teams in terms of backgrounds," he said. "Be self-aware. Understand how you are presenting yourself, Be able to regulate your behavior effectively. Be able to monitor how others are picking up on you."

After three years of pandemic-related work changes, Williamson said it's especially important for future workers to learn to communicate effectively - both online and in person.

He also says there needs to be direct communication about expectations.

"We have to have very formal conversations with these groups about what we expect. That's everything from how we talk, how we dress and even how we focus on certain tasks."

In a recent survey from Resume Builder, many of the Human Resources managers reported GenZ employees have strong technical skills, like with computer software, but some need to work on their "soft skills."

They say that includes:

- Taking constructive criticism.

- Keeping controversial topics out of the workplace.

- Wearing appropriate business attire - so leave the athleisure wear at home.

- Don't pull out your phone during meetings or post Instagram stories in the office.

- Writing professional emails.

Developing those skills, along with technical competency, can help students succeed in the workforce after graduation.

