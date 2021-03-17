Child dead after dog attack in backyard of New Jersey home

The incident happened in the backyard of a home in Carteret, New Jersey and it is possible others were critically injured as well.
The New Jersey mayor, Dan Reiman, tweeted about the dog attack.
"Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel St. Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims, who are being transported by helicopter for emergency medical care. That's all the info we have at this time," Reiman's tweet read.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details as they become available
