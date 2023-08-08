Theresa Crockett attended one of the boy band's concerts in May 2022 with sign saying she was in need of a kidney. Soon after, her entire life changed.

New Kids on the Block help LA teacher find kidney donor at recent concert

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles-based teacher received a life-saving gift with help from New Kids on the Block.

Theresa Crockett attended one of the boy band's concerts in May 2022 with a sign saying she was in need of a kidney.

"Please share my story," read the heart-shaped sign. "I need a kidney. I'm looking for a donor."

Video posted to TikTok shows Donnie Wahlberg, one of the group's founding members, acknowledging the sign. Soon after, the band brought the sign on stage and made the announcement.

Crockett had no idea her life was about to change.

Another New Kids on the Block fan from Wisconsin reached out to her and offered Crockett her kidney.

The band was able to bring the two fans together to meet in person.

A photo posted to social media shows the pair smiling for a selfie with the caption, "The day we met."

Crockett's surgery has been scheduled for Aug. 31 and the kidney will reportedly be shipped from Wisconsin to L.A.

The grateful fan posted photos with the band recently with a new heart-shaped sign.

"We did it!" she wrote. "I found my kidney hero. #thankful."