LAPD debuts new beach patrol bikes and quads for Memorial Day weekend

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Beginning this Memorial Day weekend members of the Los Angeles Police Department's Venice Beach Task Force will begin patrolling the sands with a new fleet of ATVs, electric fat-tire sand bikes and quads.The new patrol vehicles were delivered this week after Police Chief Michel Moore requested the new fleet following an incident on Easter Sunday involving a LAPD patrol vehicle and a sunbather.The woman, who was sunbathing in the sand, was struck by the patrol vehicle and suffered serious injuries. In 2017, another beachgoer was run over by officers in a department patrol car.The 2017 accident led to a temporary suspension of patrol vehicle travel across the sand at Venice beaches.Moore also requested existing LAPD trucks used to patrol beaches be equipped with enhanced safety features including forward cameras, beepers and better overhead lighting.According to the department, all officers who will be assigned to the task force will undergo and be certified in the Los Angeles County Lifeguard Sand Driving Course. LAPD is currently developing their own specific course unique to law enforcement safety sand driving.The division is responsible for an area the spans Venice to Dockweiler beaches.