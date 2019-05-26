LAPD debuts new beach patrol bikes and quads for Memorial Day weekend

By and Christina Heller
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Beginning this Memorial Day weekend members of the Los Angeles Police Department's Venice Beach Task Force will begin patrolling the sands with a new fleet of ATVs, electric fat-tire sand bikes and quads.

The new patrol vehicles were delivered this week after Police Chief Michel Moore requested the new fleet following an incident on Easter Sunday involving a LAPD patrol vehicle and a sunbather.

The woman, who was sunbathing in the sand, was struck by the patrol vehicle and suffered serious injuries. In 2017, another beachgoer was run over by officers in a department patrol car.

The 2017 accident led to a temporary suspension of patrol vehicle travel across the sand at Venice beaches.

Moore also requested existing LAPD trucks used to patrol beaches be equipped with enhanced safety features including forward cameras, beepers and better overhead lighting.

According to the department, all officers who will be assigned to the task force will undergo and be certified in the Los Angeles County Lifeguard Sand Driving Course. LAPD is currently developing their own specific course unique to law enforcement safety sand driving.

The division is responsible for an area the spans Venice to Dockweiler beaches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venicelos angeleslos angeles countybeachesvenice beachlapdlos angelesmemorial day
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News